diaspora
Online world where you are in control. Own your data. Choose your audience. Be who you want to be
Friendica
Personal network with no central authority or ownership. Keep in contact with people you care about
GNU Social
Connecting free and independent communities across the web
Hubzilla
Feature-rich social platform. Create channels with a decentralized nomadic identity
Mastodon
Social networking back in your hands. Find your perfect community. Take control of your content
Misskey
Sophisticated microblogging with personality
PeerTube
Decentralized video hosting. Take back the control of your videos
Pleroma
Federated microblogging, light as a feather
Pixelfed
Federated social image sharing for everyone
Funkwhale
A social platform to enjoy and share music
Leave the familiar Web behind, and dive into the unique part of the Internet.
This is the world of independence and diversity.
A universe that you shape, refine and expand.